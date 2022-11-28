Jones made 25 saves during Sunday's 5-4 victory over the host Ducks.

In the Pacific Division matchup, Jones earned his third straight decision despite yielding four goals to a team that entered Sunday with the NHL's No. 31-ranked offense, producing just 2.48 goals per game. The 32-year-old netminder allowed the punch-less Ducks to rally from three two-goal deficits and score three power-play goals but blanked them over the final 22 minutes, improving to 11-4-2. The Kraken have secured 21 out of 24 possible points over their past 12 performances.