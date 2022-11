Jones turned aside 35 shots during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the host Penguins.

Jones, who was coming off his first Kraken shutout, continued his stout play Saturday. The 32-year-old netminder has claimed his past three decisions, yielding just three goals on 92 shots. Jones (6-3-1), who backed the Kraken to their fifth win in their past six games Saturday, faced a season-high 37 shots.