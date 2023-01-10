Jones posted a 21-save shutout in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Jones picked up his fifth straight win in style, earning his second shutout of the season and the 27th of his career. The 32-year-old didn't have much to do early on, and most of his saves later in the game were fairly routine as the Kraken did well to corral the few rebounds he gave up. During his five-game winning streak, Jones has allowed just eight goals. He's up to 19-5-3 with a 2.78 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 29 contests overall. He's a virtual lock for his first 20-win campaign since 2018-19, and he could challenge for 30-plus victories if the Kraken keep rolling.