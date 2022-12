Jones stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over Florida.

Jones was solid in the winning effort, allowing just two goals on 25 shots. The 32-year-old netminder has now won six of his last seven starts as he improves to 13-5-2 with a .890 save percentage. Jones has been splitting starts with Philipp Grubauer of late but Sunday's outing will help him solidify his position atop the Kraken depth chart.