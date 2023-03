Jones allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 5-3 win over the Blues on Tuesday.

Jones allowed a goal to Pavel Buchnevich late in the third period that cut the Kraken lead to 4-3, but he'd hang on to pick up the victory. Jones improves to 24-10-3 with a .897 save percentage this season. He'll continue to split starting duties with Philipp Grubauer, barring Seattle doesn't make a move for another goaltender before Friday's trade deadline.