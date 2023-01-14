Per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times, Jones was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, indicating that he will get the road start in Chicago.

Jones was outstanding Thursday, as he became the first goaltender to defeat the Bruins in Boston during regulation time, stopping all 27 shots in a 3-0 win. Jones is 20-5-3 with a 2.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage this season. Jones gets a great matchup as he will face the worst team in the NHL -- the Blackhawks -- who are averaging 2.26 goals per game and have only 26 points in 40 games.