Jones will be in the home crease against the Rangers on Thursday, according to Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton.

Jones has been solid in the Kraken net this season, going 7-4-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He has given Seattle the goaltending they have needed to be competitive in the NHL this season, something that was lacking in 2021-22 with Philipp Grubauer and others. Jones will face the Rangers, who are 8-6-3, scoring 3.07 goals per game as they begin their four-game West Coast road trip.