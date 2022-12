Jones will start Tuesday's home game against Montreal, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Jones will get the nod after Philipp Grubauer played in the last two contests for the Kraken. The former has won his past five starts, including a 27-save effort in last Tuesday's 9-8 overtime victory over the Kings. Jones has a 12-4-2 record this season with a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Montreal is coming off a 7-6 overtime loss to Vancouver on Monday,