Jones will patrol the home crease Saturday against Pittsburgh, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Jones will look to bounce back after surrendering four goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Vancouver. He has a 3-3-1 record this season with a 3.45 GAA and an .858 save percentage in seven appearances. The Penguins were defeated 5-1 by the Canucks on Friday.