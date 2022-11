Jones will start Sunday's home game against Winnipeg. Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Jones made 20 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Wild on Friday, snapping his four-game win streak. He has a 7-4-1 record this season with a 2.32 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 12 games played. Winnipeg is coming off a 3-2 loss to Calgary on Saturday.