Jones allowed four goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Jones had a rough first period, allowing three goals as the Blues controlled play. The Kraken pushed back and Jones put in a good effort to settle things down. He was unlucky to take the loss in overtime, as he was screened by a teammate on Justin Faulk's top-shelf shot. Jones dropped to 1-1-1 on the year with 10 goals allowed on 80 shots. He's played slightly better than Philipp Grubauer, and it appears the Kraken's goaltending situation could be a fairly even split until one of the netminders gets hot.