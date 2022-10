Jones was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, reports Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton, indicating he will defend the road crease against Vancouver.

Jones is off to a middling start with the Kraken after he signed in the offseason. He is 3-2-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .870 save percentage. He will face the Canucks who have floundered this season as they are the only team in the NHL without a win. They are 0-5-2 and have only scored 18 goals in seven games.