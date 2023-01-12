Per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times, Jones was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will be between the visiting pipes versus Boston.

Jones is on a five-game winning streak, but will face his toughest opponent, as the Bruins lead the NHL standings with a 32-4-4 record, as well as goals with 156. Jones is 19-5-3, with a 2.78 GAA and an .894 save percentage, as he has taken over as the No. 1 netminder with the Kraken.