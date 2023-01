Per Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site, Jones was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will be guarding the visiting crease against Toronto.

Jones is having a fine season, going 16-5-3, but his peripherals are suspect, with a 2.92 GAA and an .891 save percentage. The netminder stopped 32 shots Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Edmonton. He faces the Maple Leafs, who are seventh in NHL scoring, averaging 3.42 goals per game.