Jones stopped nine of 12 shots before being replaced by Philipp Grubauer early in the second period of Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

He had little chance on two of the pucks that beat him, but coach David Hakstol didn't like what he was seeing from his team and made switch in net with the score tied 3-3. The move paid off, but Jones didn't factor into the decision. The veteran goalie has been having a rough time over the last month or so, and through his last seven appearances, Jones is 1-4-0 with a 4.04 GAA and .854 save percentage.