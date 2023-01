Jones allowed five goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Jones didn't see the same goal support that allowed him to get away with giving up five goals Saturday in Chicago. He was unlucky on a couple of them, but both tallies in the second period were preventable mistakes for the 33-year-old. The loss dropped him to 21-6-3 with a 2.84 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. The Kraken have another tough game Thursday when they host the Devils.