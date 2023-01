Jones made 19 saves in an 8-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Tim Stutzle had Jones' number -- it was a hat trick Saturday for the young Senators' star. Otherwise, Jones made quick work of a disorganized Ottawa squad. He has now put together four straight wins to start 2023 and sits a remarkable 18-5-3 on the season. Jones' 2.89 GAA and .891 save percentage aren't great, but they're good enough if the Kraken keep scoring the way they have been.