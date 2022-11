Jones will defend the home crease against Minnesota on Friday, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Jones has been amazing this season, giving the Kraken the goaltending they thought they were getting last season when they inked Philippe Grubauer to a deal. Jones is 7-3-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He has given up four goals on 115 shots in his last four wins and faces Minnesota, who he shut out a week ago, stopping 22 shots.