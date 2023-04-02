Jones stopped 16 of 18 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Jones has allowed just four goals on 44 shots over his last three outings (two starts), but he's just 1-1-0 in that span. The 33-year-old didn't get much help Saturday, as the Kraken were stymied by Pheonix Copley and the Kings' defense. Jones slipped to 25-13-3 with a 2.99 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 46 appearances. Both he and Philipp Grubauer should start in one of the next two games, as the Kraken host the Coyotes on Monday and visit the Canucks on Tuesday.