Jones stopped both shots he faced in relief of Philipp Grubauer in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Jones was hardly tested in his first game action since April 8, which was a game he left early after suffering a hand injury. The Stars had an empty-netter in the third period after the Kraken got within striking distance. Jones is likely to resume his backup duties in Game 5 on Thursday, as Grubauer has been the starter throughout the postseason and isn't likely to lose that title after one poor outing.