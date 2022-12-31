Jones allowed four goals on 27 shots in relief of Philipp Grubauer in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Kraken offense didn't cover Grubauer's damage, so Jones was spared from taking a loss in his relief outing. It was still an ugly appearance for Jones, who couldn't stop the bleeding as Connor McDavid (five points) imposed his will in the game. Jones picked up two wins in six outings in December. He has a 14-5-3 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 25 appearances. Neither of the Kraken's goalies have been very good lately, but Grubauer's poor start Friday could lead to Jones getting a bit more time to begin January.