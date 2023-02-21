Jones stopped 19 of 23 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Sharks.

The Sharks tallied three times in the second period. One of those goals came on a faceoff win by the Kraken that went straight into the net, and another came on a turnover, so Jones wasn't getting much help from his teammates this time. He hadn't started since Feb. 10, and the success of Philipp Grubauer in that time (3-0-1) suggests Jones might have to wait a while for his next chance to play. Jones is at 23-10-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 38 outings.