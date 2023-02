Jones allowed five goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Jones surrendered three goals on 12 shots in the first period. He then allowed a power-play marker in each of the second and third frames. New York's final goal was scored on an empty net. Jones now has a 23-9-3 record, 2.89 GAA and .892 save percentage in 37 games in 2022-23. The 33-year-old's surrendered at least four goals in each of his last three outings.