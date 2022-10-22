Jones stopped the only shot he faced in relief of Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed) in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Grubauer exited the game midway through the third period with the score tied at 2-2. Jones didn't have much to do as the Kraken's defense clamped down after Karson Kuhlman put them ahead. Jones is now 2-1-1 with 10 goals allowed on 80 shots in four appearances this year, and he could be set for a larger role if Grubauer is forced to miss any time. At a minimum, it seems likely Jones will start Sunday's game in Chicago.