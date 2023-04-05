Jones stopped 16 of 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Jones wasn't tested much as the Kraken put in a solid defensive effort. He gave up both goals in the first period before settling in for the comeback win, his second victory in his last three outings. Jones is up to 26-13-3 with a 2.97 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 47 appearances this season. The 33-year-old has put together a decent season while sharing the crease with Philipp Grubauer, though it's unclear which goalie will get the nod for Thursday's game versus the Coyotes.