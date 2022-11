Jones (personal) was placed on the non-roster list Tuesday, CapFriendly reports.

Jones is away from the team attending to a personal matter, so he's been placed on IR-NR to open up a roster spot during his absence. With Jones, Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Chris Driedger (knee) all on IR, Joey Daccord and Christopher Gibson will split the goaltending duties for the Kraken for the foreseeable future.