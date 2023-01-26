Jones stopped 19 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Jones improved to 9-1-0 in January, earning the win easily in a game the Kraken controlled from the start. The 33-year-old has limited opponents to one goal or less in five of his 10 appearances this month. He's up to 23-6-3 with a 2.78 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 34 games this season. He's the hot hand for the Kraken, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the first half of a back-to-back Friday versus the Flames.