Jones signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Kraken on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Jones went 12-18-3 with a 3.43 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 35 games for the Flyers last year. With Chris Driedger (knee) out for a majority of the season, Jones will have a chance to back up Philipp Grubauer for much of the year.