Jones allowed two goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

The Kraken's last three games have gone to overtime, and Jones has collected the win in two of them. He's started seven in a row, winning five of them while putting up some of the best numbers in the league. The 32-year-old has a 9-4-2 record, a 2.30 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 15 appearances. Philipp Grubauer (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, so Jones is likely due to receive a day off soon. The Kraken end their home stand versus the Sharks on Wednesday.