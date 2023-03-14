Jones gave up five goals on 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

The bounces didn't go his way -- two of the Stars' five goals came on deflections. Jones also struggled against the Stars' power play, which cashed in three times. The 33-year-old had been on the bench for five straight games, and this outing is unlikely to convince head coach Dave Hakstol to turn away from Philipp Grubauer any time soon. Jones is down to 24-11-3 with a 3.03 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 42 appearances. The Kraken's next game is Thursday in San Jose.