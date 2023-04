Jones was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports, indicating he will start Saturday's home game against Chicago.

Jones is coming off a 16-save effort in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Vancouver. He has a 26-13-3 record this season with a 2.97 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 47 appearances. The Blackhawks rank 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.41 goals per game.