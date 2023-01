Jones is slated to start at home against New Jersey on Thursday, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Jones will attempt to bounce back after allowing 10 goals on 60 shots over his last two starts. He's 21-6-3 with a 2.84 GAA and .893 save percentage in 32 contests this season. New Jersey has won its last five games, which has brought its record up to 29-12-3.