Jones was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports, indicating he will start Tuesday at home versus Buffalo.

During his last outing, Jones surrendered five goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Chicago. He has a 2-2-1 record this season, and is currently filling as the No. 1 netminder for the Kraken due an injury to Philipp Grubauer (lower body). Buffalo has won three straight games going into Tuesday's contest versus Seattle.