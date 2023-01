Jones is slated to start at home against Vancouver on Wednesday, per Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton.

Jones has won two of his last three starts, but he's also posted a 4.31 GAA and .856 save percentage over that span. Through 33 contests this season, he's 22-6-3 with a 2.84 GAA and .894 save percentage. Vancouver has the 10th-ranked offense with 3.32 goals per game.