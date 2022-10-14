Jones stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Jones' lone mistake was on a turnover behind the net after the Kraken won a faceoff on a penalty kill. Alex Iafallo swiped the puck and buried it, but the Kraken regained the lead with two tallies in the second period. Jones has seen his GAA rise in each year he's been in the league, but this is an encouraging start to his Kraken tenure. The 32-year-old is currently expected to fill a backup role, but he could push for more time if he outplays Philipp Grubauer. Whichever goalie starts in the home opener will have a tough task versus the Golden Knights on Saturday.