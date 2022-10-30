Jones stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Jones had arguably his best game of the season in this one, which was closer than the score would suggest. He fended off the Penguins' pressure well in the third period, and Jaden Schwartz put away an empty-netter to help secure the win. Through eight appearances, Jones is 4-3-1 with a 3.09 GAA and an .879 save percentage -- performances like Saturday's have been the exception, not the rule, for the veteran goalie. The Kraken have a three-game trip next week with stops in Calgary, Minnesota and Pittsburgh, and Jones should see at least two starts in that span, as there's been no update on Philipp Grubauer's (lower body) status.