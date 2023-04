Per Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton, Jones was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Kings on Saturday.

Jones was solid in his last start Thursday versus Anaheim, stopping 18 of 19 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with an LA team that's averaging 3.08 goals per game on the road this campaign, 17th in the NHL.