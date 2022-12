Per Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton, Jones was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes at home against the Blues on Tuesday.

Jones played well in his last start Dec. 11 against the Panthers, stopping 23 of 25 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. He'll try to secure his 14th win of the season in a home matchup with a surging St. Louis squad that's won four straight contests.