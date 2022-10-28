Jones allowed four goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Kraken got one back after the Canucks' empty-netter, but they couldn't pull even to spare Jones from a regulation loss. The 32-year-old has allowed at least four goals in three of his last four starts. More concerning is that he's yet to face more than 28 shots in a game -- he's giving up a lot and could be in line for worse numbers if the Kraken really get hemmed in. It's possible head coach Dave Hakstol gives Joey Daccord a look soon since Jones has started three straight games since Philipp Grubauer went down with a lower-body injury.