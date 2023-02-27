Jones gave up a goal on 12 shots in relief of Philipp Grubauer in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Jones entered with the Kraken down 4-1 early in the second period. The Maple Leafs eased off the gas a bit the rest of the way, but this was still Jones' best work since before the All-Star break. The 33-year-old had a strong January, but his overall numbers -- 23-10-3 record, 2.93 GAA and .892 save percentage in 39 outings -- leave plenty to be desired. With Grubauer's play starting to fade, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jones between the pipes in St. Louis on Tuesday.