Jones stopped 18 of 19 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Jones made some big saves when he had to, but the Kraken had control for much of the game. He's won three of his last six outings despite allowing 16 goals over that span. The 32-year-old improved to 15-5-3 with a 2.96 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 25 games (22 starts). The Kraken are still waiting for one of Jones or Philipp Grubauer to get hot -- this strong start likely means Jones will get the nod again Tuesday in Edmonton to kick off a seven-game road trip.