Jones will patrol the home crease Monday against Dallas, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Jones will get his first game action since being pulled early in the second period of a 5-4 overtime win over Detroit on Mar. 2. He has a 24-10-3 record this season with a 2.98 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 41 appearances. The Stars rank eighth in the league this campaign with 3.42 goals per game.