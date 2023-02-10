Jones will guard the visiting crease against the Rangers on Friday.

Jones has a 23-8-3 record this season with the Kraken, to go along with a 2.83 GAA and a mediocre save percentage of .895. He has been fortunate that the Kraken are the fifth highest scoring team in the NHL, averaging 3.49 goals per game. He has lost his last two straight games, giving up eight goals on 65 shots. Jones will have a tough matchup versus the Rangers, who will have Vladimir Tarasenko in the lineup for the first time since his trade from St. Louis on Thursday.