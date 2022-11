Jones was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports, indicating he will start Sunday in Anaheim.

Jones has won his past three outings, including a 21-save effort in Friday's 8-5 victory over San Jose. He has a 10-4-2 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Jones has been superb on the road this year with a mark of 4-1-0, a 1.93 GAA and a .930 save percentage.