Per Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site, Jones was the first goalie off at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road cage against the Oilers on Tuesday.

Jones was sharp in his last start Sunday versus the Islanders, stopping 18 of 19 shots en route to a 4-1 win. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a road matchup with an Edmtonton team that's 9-10-1 at home this year.