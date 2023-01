Jones will patrol the road crease during Saturday's matchup with the Senators, Kraken TV broadcaster Piper Shaw reports.

Jones has been on a roll recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting a highly-impressive 1.34 GAA and .949 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 18th victory of the season in a road matchup with an Ottawa team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game at home this year, 16th in the NHL.