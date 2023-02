Jones will defend the road net Monday against the Sharks, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.

Jones has lost his past three outings, having permitted 13 goals on 92 shots. He has a 23-9-3 record this season with a 2.92 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 37 appearances. San Jose's 23rd-ranked offense (2.96 goals per game) will be missing key producers Timo Meier (upper body) and Tomas Hertl (personal) in Monday's matchup.