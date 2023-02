Jones will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Blues, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Jones struggled in his last start Feb. 20 versus San Jose, surrendering four goals on just 23 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. He'll try to return to the win column in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 3.03 goals per game at home this season, 19th in the NHL.