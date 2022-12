Jones will get the road start in Vancouver on Thursday, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reports.

It will be a homecoming for Jones, who is a native of North Vancouver. Jones is 14-5-2 with a 2.91 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He picked up the victory last season in his only game in Vancouver, while playing for the Flyers, stopping 27 of 28 shots. The Canucks are tied for 19th in goals this season with 103.