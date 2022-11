Jones will defend the road net against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Jones stopped all 22 shots Thursday in a 4-0 win over Minnesota for his first shutout of the season. He is 4-2-1 with a 2.69 GAA and an .893 save percentage. He will face a Pittsburgh team that has struggled with a 4-5-2 record. However, the Penguins are averaging 3.64 goals per game, with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin leading the way.